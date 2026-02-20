Cleveland Auto Show rolls back into town

A sure sign that spring is just around the corner, the Cleveland Auto Show is rolling back into town.

This will be the final year the event is held at the IX Center.

This year's show will feature more than 35 car manufacturers, including several luxury and classic cars.

If you've been thinking about getting a new car, you'll be able to test drive a select few.

"We have nine manufacturers that are going to have test drive activities. So yes, there will be a great opportunity for people to really see, feel, touch, and drive a new vehicle," Patrick Preston, chairman of the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers Association, said.

The Auto Show opens at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through March 1.

Tickets are $15.