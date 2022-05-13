Cleveland Metroparks kick off summer with events and outdoor concerts

CLEVELAND — We've all been waiting for the moment to feel that heat on our skin, to have a picnic outside or even brunch on a balcony. Well, Merwin’s Wharf and the Cleveland Metroparks have you covered this summer with a list of events.

Merwin’s Wharf is one of the metroparks' summer gems.

“We have great things for kids, for families, for business professionals, for date night. Gorgeous views. It's right on the river,” said Jarrod McCarthy, the director of enterprise for the Cleveland Metroparks.

And with the warmer weather here, it's a great time to head there to be outside.

“We have all this great green space right here Downtown, so we are going to plan the biggest party of the summer,” said McCarthy.

Now, they're kicking off their happy hours which will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“We're going to feature a partner with some of the favorite food trucks in Cleveland that we have worked within the past. A lot of other events, we're going to have live music every night, ranging from single acoustic acts to full-blown shows,” said McCarthy.

Along with the food trucks they offer summer drinks, local beer and their famous pretzel.

“Merwin’s is going to be hopping so come down early. Stay late. Enjoy yourself,” said McCarthy.

For the Metroparks, the fun doesn't stop there.

“We are so excited to share the news that we're announcing a brand-new concert series this summer, the Sounds of Summer presented by Wayside Furniture,” said Kelly Manderfield, the chief marketing officer with the Cleveland Metroparks.

Manderfield tells News 5 they have a list of events at the metroparks across Northeast Ohio, starting with their new concert series.

“We're going to start the concert series off on the last Friday of every month,” said Manderfiled.

Add to that—more dining places like Merwin’s.

“We've got East 55th Street Marina, right on Lake Erie. We have the new Nashiri. That's right on Lake Erie. Beautiful views on the West Side of Cleveland,” said Manderfiled.

And we can't forget the outdoor activities on the water.

“We have boat rentals over at our Hinckley Lake Boathouse. Whether you want a stand-up paddleboard, take out a pontoon boat with the family or just kayak,” said Manderfiled.

The Metro Parks have a list of things to offer to anyone and everyone, so, you can get outdoors and have a good time.

Happy hours at Merwin’s Wharf start next week. For a link to the list of events planned for the summer, click here.

