CLEVELAND — The sights and sounds of the Cleveland Orchestra return to Blossom Music Center for the annual Blossom Music Festival that kicks off the Fourth of July weekend and runs throughout the summer.

Set at the scenic summer home in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, this summer’s lineup includes this weekend’s “A Salute to America” on July 3 and July 4, as well as time-honored favorites, contemporary classical and Broadway hits.

Michael Gandlmayr, the artistic administrator for the Cleveland Orchestra, said the summer series at Blossom welcomes a lot of first-timers who may have not heard the Cleveland Orchestra or been to Severance Hall.

“A lot of our audience that comes out to Blossom...it's their very first experience with the Cleveland Orchestra and I imagine might be their very first experience with an orchestra period,” Gandlmayr said. “And so it's really special that we get to present it in a way in which people can come as they are now in more relaxed clothing than they might come at Severance Hall in the winter, for example.”

Families bring their children and friends to meet up for a night filled with music.

“It’s a very relaxed atmosphere and in a very magical surrounding as well. I mean, the environment, the national park that's surrounding the amphitheater is just stunning,” he said.

Ticket info

Pavilion tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for students and children. Individual lawn tickets start at $25. Two free lawn tickets for those under 18 are available for every individual adult lawn ticket purchased.

There is also a program called the Lawn Book, which is a number of tickets that you can get to spend throughout the course of the Blossom season.

