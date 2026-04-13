Cleveland Taco Week returns April 13-19

CLEVELAND — Who says you can only have tacos on Tuesdays?
Cleveland restaurants are celebrating Taco Week and highlighting the best tacos around town.
Each taco joint will be dropping specials for $10 or less.
These are the restaurants participating:
- Academy Tavern
- Agave & Rye
- Barrio
- Blue Habanero
- Cilantro Taqueria
- Condado Tacos & Tequila
- Crowley’s
- Front Street Social
- Great Lakes Brewing Co.
- Gunselman’s Tavern
- Hot Nachitas Taquería
- Jo Joe Carloni’s
- La Playa
- Los Arcos
- McCarthy’s Downtown
- Nora’s Public House
- Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar
- Plaza Agave
- Sol
- Taco Tontos
- The Wild Goose
For more information, click here.