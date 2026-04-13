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Cleveland Taco Week returns April 13-19

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AP
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Posted

CLEVELAND — Who says you can only have tacos on Tuesdays?

Cleveland restaurants are celebrating Taco Week and highlighting the best tacos around town.

Each taco joint will be dropping specials for $10 or less.

These are the restaurants participating:

  • Academy Tavern
  • Agave & Rye
  • Barrio
  • Blue Habanero
  • Cilantro Taqueria
  • Condado Tacos & Tequila
  • Crowley’s
  • Front Street Social
  • Great Lakes Brewing Co.
  • Gunselman’s Tavern
  • Hot Nachitas Taquería
  • Jo Joe Carloni’s
  • La Playa
  • Los Arcos
  • McCarthy’s Downtown
  • Nora’s Public House
  • Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar
  • Plaza Agave
  • Sol
  • Taco Tontos
  • The Wild Goose

For more information, click here.

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