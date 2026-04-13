Cleveland Taco Week returns April 13-19

CLEVELAND — Who says you can only have tacos on Tuesdays?

Cleveland restaurants are celebrating Taco Week and highlighting the best tacos around town.

Each taco joint will be dropping specials for $10 or less.

These are the restaurants participating:



Academy Tavern

Agave & Rye

Barrio

Blue Habanero

Cilantro Taqueria

Condado Tacos & Tequila

Crowley’s

Front Street Social

Great Lakes Brewing Co.

Gunselman’s Tavern

Hot Nachitas Taquería

Jo Joe Carloni’s

La Playa

Los Arcos

McCarthy’s Downtown

Nora’s Public House

Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar

Plaza Agave

Sol

Taco Tontos

The Wild Goose

For more information, click here.

