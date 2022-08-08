Cleveland Wing Week returns in September

CLEVELAND — If you love wings and you live in Cleveland, this is the week for you.
Cleveland Wing Week kicks off on Sept. 26 and features local restaurants offering six wings for $7 in a variety of styles and flavors.
Whether you’re a traditional fan or prefer the boneless variety, there are plenty of options for all wing-lovers.
Those participating in Cleveland Wing Week can download a wing passport to keep track of the restaurants they’ve ordered from and those with four or more stamps on their Cleveland Wing Week passport can enter to win $250 in gift cards.
Cleveland Wing Week runs from Sept. 26 until Oct. 2.
Restaurants participating in the week-long ode to wings include:
- 49th Street Tavern.
- All Saints Public House.
- Cafe Avalaun.
- Crust.
- Flannery's Pub.
- Haunted House Restaurant.
- Old School Pizza and Wings.
- Pizza 216.
- Proof BBQ.
- Sauce the City.
- Sauced Taproom.
- Saucy Brew Works.
- Scalper's.
- Sima's Pizza.
- Teamz Restaurant and bar.
- The Rowley Inn.
- Tony's Bar and Grille.
- Wild Eagle Saloon.
To learn more, click here.