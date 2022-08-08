Cleveland Wing Week returns in September

CLEVELAND — If you love wings and you live in Cleveland, this is the week for you.

Cleveland Wing Week kicks off on Sept. 26 and features local restaurants offering six wings for $7 in a variety of styles and flavors.

Whether you’re a traditional fan or prefer the boneless variety, there are plenty of options for all wing-lovers.

Those participating in Cleveland Wing Week can download a wing passport to keep track of the restaurants they’ve ordered from and those with four or more stamps on their Cleveland Wing Week passport can enter to win $250 in gift cards.

Cleveland Wing Week runs from Sept. 26 until Oct. 2.

Restaurants participating in the week-long ode to wings include:



49th Street Tavern.

All Saints Public House.

Cafe Avalaun.

Crust.

Flannery's Pub.

Haunted House Restaurant.

Old School Pizza and Wings.

Pizza 216.

Proof BBQ.

Sauce the City.

Sauced Taproom.

Saucy Brew Works.

Scalper's.

Sima's Pizza.

Teamz Restaurant and bar.

The Rowley Inn.

Tony's Bar and Grille.

Wild Eagle Saloon.

To learn more, click here.