Cuyahoga County Fair, Feast of the Assumption and other things to do in NEO this weekend, Aug. 12-15

CLEVELAND — Here in Cleveland, we experience all four seasons so warm weather should be appreciated. Here are a few events to help you do just that, enjoy summertime in Cleveland.

Cuyahoga County Fair

Originally called the West Cuyahoga County Fair, the Cuyahoga County fair has been around since the late 1800s. While the name has changed, the location has stayed the same—the Berea Fairgrounds.

Fairgoers can enjoy live music, dog stunt shows, a demolition derby, magic shows, food, amusement rides and so much more. With a history so rich, this is a county fair you won’t want to miss.

When: now until Aug. 14

Where: Berea Fairgrounds

More info

Disney's Frozen - Playhouse Square

"Frozen" joins Disney musicals"The Lion King" and "Aladdin" on tour across North America. This Disney on Broadway performance will have dazzling costumes, superb vocals and amazing special effects.

Enjoy the songs you know from the original film plus experience new musical numbers to fall in love with.

When: Now until Sept. 11

Where: Playhouse Square

More info

Say Goodbye to Summer Bash

University Hospitals invites the entire family out for a day of fun as we celebrate our summer coming to an end. The large outdoor carnival is free to the public and will include dunk tanks, carnival games, inflatables, food and prizes.

University Hospitals Say Goodbye to Summer

When: Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 5805 Euclid Ave.

More info

WANTED: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band

The musicians of "WANTED: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band" recreate music from Bon Jovi, giving an experience similar to the real thing. The show is completely live, with no tracks or sampling.

They are performing at the House of Blues alongside A Tribute to The Cars, recreating the sounds of the 70s pop/rock band The Cars.

When: Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: House of Blues

More info

Akron Pickle Festival

Pickle lovers this one is for you. Bob for pickles, fish for pickles and of course eat pickles in many different forms. For the first time ever, the Akron Pickle Fest will give a standing ovation to everything pickle.

Charly Murphy The Akron Pickle Festival

When: Sunday, Aug. 14

Where: 520 Main St.

More info

Feast of the Assumption

The Parish of Holy Rosary hosts the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy for the 123rd year. This celebration of faith and family will be held for four days and will include authentic Italian food, rides for small children, live music and more.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

When: Aug. 12 - Aug. 15

Where: 12021 Mayfield Rd.

More info

BrewFest Waterfront District

Since August 2014 the BrewFest Waterfront District has been celebrating craft beer with their festival in downtown Lorain. You'll be able to enjoy beer of all styles from all over the country while listening to music, playing games and eating good food.

Howard Ross BrewFest Waterfront District

When: Aug. 13

Where: 319 Black River Landing

More info

The Riverside

The Riverside heads to the Riverdog in Wakeman, Ohio with their melodic folk string band. Originating in Southern California, the four-piece band effortlessly performs around one microphone to craft a story.

The Riverside The Riverside

When: Aug. 12

Where: Riverdog Retreat

More info

An evening of comedy with Lou Santini and friends

Make your way to the Akron Civic Theatre as Lou Santini comes back to perform in Cleveland. Santini spent 11 years in Cleveland as a radio broadcast host and is a comedian, writer and actor. His "tell it like it is" comedy draws crowds from far and wide.

Joining Santini are performers Kevin Whelan and Nancy Abraham in an evening that is sure to bring a lot of laughs.

Akron Civic Theatre Lou Santini and Friends

When: Aug. 12

Where: Akron Civic Theatre

More info

Salsa Dance Party

This isn't any ordinary salsa dance party, it's a party with a purpose to support the Tremont Arts & Cultural Festival. The fundraiser is hosted by Kaiser Gallery, a contemporary gallery in Tremont. A portion of each ticket supports the festival and includes a dance lesson from LeSalsa.

Kaiser Gallery Salsa Dance Party

When: Aug. 13

Where: Kaiser Gallery

More info

Machine Gun Kelly: Mainstream Sellout Tour

Machine Gun Kelly or MGK will end his multi-city Mainstream Sellout tour right here in his hometown Saturday. To celebrate, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced Machine Gun Kelly Day will take place on the same day.

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Machine Gun Kelly performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

The free celebration will feature performances by previous Tri-C High School Rock Off winners and the Cleveland Contemporary Youth Orchestra. There will also be photo booths, ticket giveaways and MGK merchandise for purchase.

Soon after the celebration, the Mainstream Sellout Tour kicks off at FirstEnergy Stadium at 5 p.m.

When: Aug. 13

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium

More info

Ohio Celtic Festival

The list of terrific Irish entertainers set to perform at this year's Ohio Celtic Festival is extensive. Talented Irish performers from all across the nation will take the stage. Music isn't the only thing you're sure to enjoy. There will be activities for kids, food, face paintings and more.

When: Aug 12. - 14

Where: Lake County Fairgrounds

More info

