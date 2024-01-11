Disney on Ice and 5 other things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Jan. 12-14

Need help planning your weekend? No worries, here's a list of activities happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Disney on Ice

Kids love Frozen AND Encanto, so this is a Disney on Ice your small people will not want to miss! The show is at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse from Thursday, Jan. 10, to Sunday, Jan. 14. Purchase tickets and find more info here.

Ohio RV Supershow

The Great Lakes Recreational Vehicle Association has brought the Ohio RV Supershow back to the I-X Center, Jan. 10-14. Join fellow RV folks and those new to all things RV for 100 new models and vendors with everything you need for your RV and road trip. Watch our full story on the show here and find more info here.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Your favorite "Scottish" "nanny" is here in Cleveland, now until the end of January at the Playhouse Square's Connor Palace. Based on the beloved story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything to see his kids, including pretending to be a nanny, the comical musical Mrs. Doubtfire is sure to be laugh-out-loud funny. Get info and tickets here.

2024 Cleveland Brewsology Beer Fest

Education and beer? Why not? That's exactly what you'll get at the Brewsology Beer Festival, taking place at the Great Lakes Science Center on Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. Attendees will enjoy dozens of local and domestic breweries, sampling their seasonal beers. Find more info and tickets here.

The Rink at Wade Oval

Now until Sunday, Feb. 25, go ice skating on fresh ice at The Rink at Wade Oval. Don't know how to ice skate? No problem! Free lessons will take place every Saturday at noon. The best part is you don't have to register. You can just show up. Find more info here.

Tobogganing at the Cleveland Metroparks

Now through late February, weather permitting, toboggan season is open at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation. There's a lot to know before you go, find it all out here.

