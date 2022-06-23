Edgewater Neighborfest ready to kick off this weekend

CLEVELAND — On Clifton in between West 117th and West 115th, you'll see colorful signs that read Edgewater Neighborfest. Last year, the festival was only on the sidewalk, but this year they are going big, closing the streets for food, fun and shopping.

“I think it's about bringing life back into the neighborhood bringing back the festivals and that feel a big together,” said Evelyn Smith, Edgewater Neighborfest events membership coordinator with Northwest Neighborhoods.

But it's more than that, it's about supporting local spots. One of the restaurants that will be there is Landmark Smokehouse, and they're bringing the smoke.

“This weekend we'll be serving food on the street like we normally do — we have for years and years and years,” said Constantine Katsaros, Owner of Landmark Smokehouse.

Katsaros says they are also continuing the tradition.

“My grandfather owned the Tick Tock [Tavern] at one point in time in the 70s and 80s. So we would participate all the way going back then,” said Katsaros.

Landmark and Twist will be serving up pulled pork and brisket sandwiches along with some fun.

“As part of the entertainment, Twist is providing a lineup of drag queens, there's going to be a drag show at the end of the festival,” said Katsaros.

Not far down the block is a true step back in time at Flower Child. The owner Joe Valenti has participated in the festival for more than 20 years saying this year is one for the books.

“You know with COVID, it's kind of a celebration. You know, we're all coming out of our houses and we all can see each other's faces and laugh and joke and eat together,” said Valenti.

In what he calls one of the last walking neighborhoods left, he encourages people to shop small.

“Economics, economics, it just supports small business. It's all about small business. It's all about small restaurants,” said Valenti.

The festival is completely free Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

