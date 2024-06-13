Events happening across Northeast Ohio in honor of Juneteenth

A combination of the words June and nineteenth, this holiday commemorates the day when the last enslaved Black Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned that they were free.
Here is a list of events happening across Northeast Ohio to celebrate:
- Juneteenth Storytelling Festival - happening Friday at the Green Movement Glenville garden.
- MetroHealth Juneteenth Festival - happening Saturday at Mall-C in downtown Cleveland.
- East Akron's Juneteenth celebration - happening this Saturday at Joy Park Community Center.
- Parade in West Akron - happening on Sunday at Kerr Park.
- Akron Urban League - happening on Wednesday at their location on Vernon Odom Blvd.
If you're hosting a Juneteenth celebration, email webstaff@wews.com to be included in this list.