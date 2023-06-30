Fireworks, festivals and music — Things to do this weekend and July 4 in Northeast Ohio, June 30-July 4

Looking for fireworks this weekend? Look no further. News 5 Digital Content Producer Courtney Shaw has put together a guide for fireworks happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend through the holiday here. In addition to fireworks, check out these other things to do below.

Fairport Mardi Gras Beach Party

Enjoy family-friendly entertainment at Fairport Harbor this weekend at the Fairport Mardi Gras Beach Party. Saturday is Kids Day, where children can enjoy discounted wristbands, Cracker Jack the Clown, DJ Wild Bill McCabe and more. Sunday, enjoy bingo, live entertainment, fireworks and more. Find more info here.

Kent Heritage Festival

Enjoy food, music, art galleries, children’s activities, a classic car show, live entertainment, vendors and so much more Saturday in Downtown Kent at the Kent Heritage Festival. Find more info here.

2023 Grindstone Festival

Head to Coe Lake Park July 3 and 4 for the Grindstone Festival. Enjoy live music, food, a parade, inflatables, vendors and more. Find more info here.



Superbad Cleveland

Feeling a blast from the past with a side of modern music? Superbad Cleveland – a band based out of Cleveland - will be performing on July 1 at 1:00 p.m. at the Shooters on the Water venue. For more information, click here.

Ambassadors of Bluegrass

The “Ambassadors of Bluegrass,” aka Henhouse Prowlers, will be performing at the House of Blues venue on July 1 at 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

Bryson Tiller

Award-winning artist Bryson Tiller will be taking the stage at Nautica Entertainment Complex in Cleveland's Flats neighborhood on July 3 at 8:00 p.m. If you are an R&B fan, you do not want to miss this event. For more information, click here.

Boulevard Beats

Every Saturday until Aug. 26, enjoy live music outside of Barnes & Noble at Eton Chagrin Boulevard. On July 1, Apostle Jones will provide entertainment from 5 to 7 p.m. Find more info here.

Symphony at Sunset

Every Sunday until the end of July from 7 to 9 p.m., the most talented musicians in the city will provide a Symphony at Sunset at Voinovich Bicentennial Park. Find more info here.

Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market

The Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market will be every Sunday beginning June 11 until Oct. 15. For 17 years, the Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market has connected residents to locally grown produce, homemade treats, and handmade works. There will be programming on sustainability and kids' activities. The market is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located at 16906 Albers Avenue. Find more info here.

Bloom! Botanicals & Birdhouses at Cleveland Botanical Garden

From June 9 to Sept. 3, a new exhibit will be at the Botanical Garden, Bloom! Botanicals & Birdhouses. There will be glass art, hundreds of birdhouses, and artwork from Cleveland artist Asia Armour. Find more info here.

