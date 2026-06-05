Get ready to laugh! Dave Chappelle is coming to Cleveland

One of the funniest comedians in the business is coming to Cleveland later this month.

Dave Chappelle will be performing at Rocket Arena on June 16.

Phones, smartwatches, and accessories will not be permitted in the building.

When you arrive, they will all be put into a secured individual Yondr pouch.

You will keep possession of your electronics, and you can access them throughout the event in designated phone use areas.

Anyone seen using a device will be removed by security.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

