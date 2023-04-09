Gordon Square to host Dyngus Day celebrations on Monday

Monday is Dyngus Day in Cleveland, which marks the end of Lent.

It’s a time to celebrate the three P’s: Pierogies, Paczki and pints of beer.

The Dyngus Day festivities will be held at Gordon Square and other locations around town.

The celebration runs from 10 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

