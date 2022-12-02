Hello December! Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Dec. 2-4

CLEVELAND — According to the super awesome meteorologists at News 5, the weather this weekend will be snow-free, so take advantage and get out and explore! Here are some things going on this weekend to help your weekend itinerary.

Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Now through the end of December, walk or drive through the Wild Winter Lights presented by NOPEC holiday light display at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Enjoy 1.5 million lights spread out through several holiday-themed areas like Candyland, Santa’s Workshop and the Enchanted Forest. Find more info here.

Kenmore Winter Break! Music Festival

The second annual Kenmore Winter Break! Music Festival will take place on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3. The festival brings 12 bands and solo performers to the Rialto Theatre & Living Room stages in Akron. Headlining Friday night is punk/rock quartet Detention and rock/pop/indie band Big Pop will headline on Saturday. Find more info here.

6th Annual Hands-On Holidays at the Akron Children's Museum

On Sunday, Dec. 4, head to the Akron Children's Museum for fun for the whole family. There will be exhibits for the kiddos to make fun holiday crafts, interactive STEM stations, live musical performances and more. Adults can get in on the fun with holiday canvas painting and community service projects. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $8. Find tickets and more info here.

Breakfast with Santa at Merwin’s Wharf

Beginning this weekend until Dec. 18, enjoy a family-style breakfast with stunning views of water and wildlife at Merwin's Wharf. Pictures with Santa will be available and children 12 and under will receive a special gift bag. For a more private, festive experience book a heated, decorated Igloo for breakfast. Find tickets and more info here.

Santa at Great Northern Mall

Santa will be at the Great Northern Mall this Friday for the holiday season. The mall will kick off his arrival at 5:30 p.m. with face-painting, balloon artists and stilt walkers. At 6 p.m., a Santa parade will take over the mall. Santa will be at the mall every day until Dec. 24. Find more info here.

Twinkle in the 216

From Nov. 19 to Dec. 31 the Cleveland Botanical Garden will host its winter show, Twinkle in the 216, to celebrate the beauty of historic Cleveland this holiday season. Find info on times and admission here.

GlassStravaganza

The very first GlassStravaganza will be on Saturday, Dec. 3 at one of Ohio's oldest Farmer's Markets, Coit Road Farmers Market. There will be glass-blowing, shopping, workshops, raffles and more. Find more info here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.