FORECAST: Windy & Rainy

CLEVELAND — Grab that Winter Coat for early on Friday! We are waking up to temps around freezing. While it is a cold start,

Warmer air filters back in for the day on Friday, as highs will top out around 50. We will start the day with some sun, but clouds will slide in during the afternoon followed by a few rain showers. Rain increases overnight and into early on Saturday. Winds will also be increasing. Gusts over 40 mph are expected tonight and early on Saturday. It will remain breezy all weekend.

Temperatures Friday night will hover between 45 and 50 degrees and could even rise into the lower and middle 50s by sunrise just ahead of the fast moving cold front. However, temps plummet throughout the day on Saturday. Plan for temps in the 30s during Saturday afternoon and 20s by Saturday night.

Have a Great Weekend NE Ohio!

What To Expect:

Warmer Air Returns Friday & Saturday

Showers Friday night and Saturday morning

Falling temperatures Saturday

Wind gusts above 40 mph Fri-Sat

Chilly & dry on Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Some Sunshine. Warmer. Windy. | High: 50º

Saturday: Early showers. Some PM sunshine. Wind gusts to near 45 mph. Falling temps.| High: 54º

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly.| High: 39º

Monday: Showers Possible Late. Not as Chilly.| High: 45º

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Near norm.| High: 45º

