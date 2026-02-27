I-X Center announces its final show

After hosting multiple conventions and shows for the last several decades, the I-X Center has announced its farewell event.

The 60th Annual Piston Power Autorama will drive into the I-X Center one last time, March 27-29.

The Autorama features hot rods, motorcycles, trucks, race cars and more.

“This show has always been about people as much as it is about cars,” said Steve Legerski, show manager for the I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama. “For 60 years, families have grown up coming to this event together. Builders have debuted lifelong projects here. Friendships have been formed in these aisles. Knowing this will be the final show inside the I-X Center makes this year incredibly emotional for all of us. We want everyone who has ever been part of this tradition to come back and experience it one more time.”

This will be the final show held at the iconic venue.

“For more than four decades, the I-X Center has welcomed over 50 million guests through its doors for events that became lifelong traditions,” said Lisa Vo, general manager of the I-X Center. “It is incredibly meaningful that the Car Parts Warehouse I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama — a show rooted in craftsmanship, nostalgia, and community — will serve as our final consumer event. We look forward to welcoming guests back one last time to celebrate not only incredible vehicles, but the memories made inside this building.”

This announcement comes as the Auto Show is taking one last lap around the I-X Center.