'It's next level': Monster Jam takes over Rocket Arena this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The highly anticipated one and only Monster Jam is making a pit stop in Cleveland this weekend for some serious family-friendly fun.

A transformation is currently underway inside Rocket Arena in downtown as Monster Trucks and a dirt track take over the space for multiple shows.

Monster Jam's Arena Championship Series East, which runs from Feb. 13 through 15.

Crews are preparing for a jam-packed weekend of world champion drivers, stunts, screams and jaw-dropping skills.

The event is described as "unprecedented, unscripted and unpredictable."

Eight drivers will compete for the Arena Championship Series East Title and a spot in the Monster Jam World Finals this summer in Utah.

The Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and other fan favorite monster trucks will all be there.

For more information and ways to purchase tickets, click here.