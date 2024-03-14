Jennifer Lopez no longer coming to Cleveland after organizers quietly cancel 7 tour dates

After announcing last month that Jennifer Lopez would be performing in Cleveland this summer, it seems the singer has canceled her stop to The Land.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, J-Lo quietly canceled seven performances in Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston — a stretch of dates that ran from August 20 to August 31.

Lopez posted a tour image on her Facebook page and Cleveland was no longer on the list.

The event was also removed from Ticketmaster and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's website, and according to Rolling Stone, the Ticketmaster page displays the message: “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund.”

Strangely, Cleveland is no longer even listed as a tour stop on Ticketmaster.com, even though other canceled tour stops are.

It is unknown why the concert was silently canceled or if there are plans to reschedule, but EW reports that "a logistical issue through the promoter" forced the cancellations, and there's a potential to "work something out" for these tour stops in the future.

Here's our report from last month when the Cleveland tour stop was announced:

There are still plenty of big names heading our way this summer - see our running list of concerts here:

If you feel snubbed by Lopez's sudden announcement, at least you can still attend Outlaw Music Festival.