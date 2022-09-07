Jurassic Quest and other fun things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Sept. 9-11

CLEVELAND — The sun is out less, and the nights are brisk; fall is coming. Summer might be coming to a close, but we still have a few things for you to get out and enjoy this weekend.

Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest is bringing dinosaurs to life at the Summit County Fairgrounds next weekend in a realistic display of 80 true-to-life-size dinosaurs. Not only are the dinosaurs life-size, but some of them move and roar and even walk around.

Activities include dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, real fossils on display, and a "Triceratots" soft play area for toddler explorers, according to a news release from event organizers.

When: Sept. 9 -11

Where: Summit County Fairgrounds

More info

Molto Bella Auto Show

300 beautifully designed exotic, classic, and rare automobiles will be on display at the historic Manor House in Akron. Food and beverage will be available for purchase from Molly's Cafe.

There will be a cigar mobile truck, a gelato truck, and family activities in the Playgarden.

Tickets are pre-sale only and will not be sold at the event.

When: Sept. 11

Where: 714 North Portage Path

More info

Downtown Willoughby Wine Walk

Fill up your wine passport with wine and food selections from 13 locations serving a different wines. There will also be a souvenir glass and deals from local retailers for ticket holders.

Taste CLE Downtown Willoughby Wine Walk

When: Sept. 10

Where: Check-in at Nora's Public House

More info

Cleveland Oktoberfest

It's not October, but Oktoberfest is here! Enjoy European heritage with live music and cultural performances. There will also be the 5K Bier Run, Wiener Dog Races, Miss Oktoberfest, and of course, lots of food.

When: Sept. 9 -10

Where: Berea Fairgrounds

More info

City Fresh - Downtown Stop

Every Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., City Fresh connects local farmers with Cleveland residents right in Public Square. Whether you're on a lunch break or passing through, this is a great opportunity to support local farms and grab affordable fresh fruits and veggies. Find other City Fresh stops around Cleveland here.

When: Every Friday until Oct. 28

Where: Cleveland Foundation Centennial Plaza

More info

Disney's Frozen - Playhouse Square

"Frozen" joins Disney musicals "The Lion King" and "Aladdin" on tour across North America. This Disney on Broadway performance will have dazzling costumes, superb vocals, and amazing special effects.

Playhouse Square Disney's Frozen

Enjoy the songs you know from the original film plus experience new musical numbers to fall in love with.

When: Now until Sept. 11

Where: Playhouse Square

More info

The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion

It’s the Cleveland Museum of Art’s newest exhibition, and definitely, a must-see before it’s gone. The exhibit fuses art and fashion photography in ways that break the boundaries between the two genres.

©Stephen Tayo Lagos, Nigeria, 2019. Stephen Tayo (Nigerian, b. 1994). Image courtesy ofAperture, New York, 2019. ©Stephen Tayo

Curator and art critic Antwaun Sargent selected 15 groundbreaking artists, including Tyler Mitchell, the first African American to shoot a cover for Vogue in the magazine’s 125-year history. The works featured were created in vastly different contexts, from New York and Johannesburg to Lagos and London.

The museum said the portraits and images "open conversations around the representation of the Black body and Black lives as subject matter and challenge the idea that Blackness is homogenous."

Tickets are required and pricing varies. CMA members are free.

When: On display until Sept. 11

Where: The Cleveland Museum of Art

More info

Old Brooklyn Farmers Market 2022

The Old Brooklyn Farmers Market brings together the community and enlivens Brighton each Saturday throughout the summer with locally grown produce, homemade goods, and freshly baked treats.

Shop local during your visit at one of the many businesses in Brighton that you can’t find anywhere else. The market is easily accessible by foot, bike, via the Diamond Line, or with free parking off Memphis Avenue behind Pearl Road United Methodist Church.

When: Now until Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Where: 4200 Pearl Rd.

More info

