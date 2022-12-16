Lake Metro Parks has a Life Sized candy land with a natural twist

KIRTLAND, Ohio — The Lake MetroParks is offering a life-size Candy Land experience for the holidays, with an educational, nature-based twist.

In Kirtland Ohio at the at Penitentiary Glen Reservation is every kid's, and even some adult's, dream.

“We have taken that game, we have given it a natural twist and we have made it immersive, inclusive and interactive,” said Wendy Pittenger, Exhibit Naturalist for Penitentiary Glen Nature Center.

But it's not just holiday fun and games as you play and walk through.

“Think of it as you're migrating through different habitats and what birds are in each habitat,” said Pittenger.

You are learning every step of the way.

“So, you can learn about birds, how to identify birds, and because birds are flying, they are our feather friends," said Pittenger.

And at the end, there’s a slide and a place for kids to watch the birds from above. But the fun isn’t just inside, kids also get to meet real birds and explore the outdoors.

The Lake MetroParks has been doing this during the holidays for more than 20 years.

“We want to give people new a holiday tradition to come to,” said Pittenger.

“You get to see things that you don't typically get to see,” said Caitlin Ambrose, Assistant Chief of interpretive services. “Now's the time to see the animal tracks, to look at how the trees are shaped.”

The experience is bringing smiles and knowledge to people of all ages. The best part is that it's completely free.

Candy Land will be going until January 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.