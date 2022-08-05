Lebanese festival in Fairlawn serving up culture, food and community

FAIRLAWN, Ohio — In Fairlawn, Our Lady of the Cedars Church is holding its 32nd Lebanese festival.

"We love cooking for people being Lebanese hospitality is a big thing for us. And, and having people eat is also a very big thing," said Chuch Abraham, one of the festival committee members.

At the church, you'll be able to smell the food and hear the music from the parking lot. Once you step inside, you'll be greeted by Tom and Yvonn Jesser who have been at the church since it was first built.

"We have traditional items like Kibbi and grape leaves but is spinach pies and meat pies. Also, hummus and tabouli. There are beef kabobs, chicken kabobs and Chicken Shawarma," said Abraham.

You can't forget the pastries, ice cream, Turkish coffee and hookah.

The fun doesn't stop there, the goal is to give festival-goers a taste of Lebanese culture and community.

"We want people to feel welcome and get to know us better," said Abraham.

The festival will be going on Friday and Saturday at Our Lady of the Cedars Church.

