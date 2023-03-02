March has the shows! Auto, garden and bridal shows are here; things to do in NEO this weekend, March 3-5

If you didn't make it to the Cleveland Auto Show last weekend, no worries, it's still here! Check it out along with these other things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio.

Cleveland Auto Show

The cool cars are back at the I-X Center for this year's Cleveland Auto Show from Feb. 24 through March 3! This family-friendly event will have exotic, electric and classic cars on display. Enjoy ride and drives, vehicle giveaways, Millionaire's Row and more. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Medina County Home and Garden Show

The 36th Annual Medina County Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Medina County Community Center. Enjoy over 120 exhibitors and a man cave getaway exhibit at this year's show. Experts represented will have knowledge in landscaping, pools, decks, kitchens, bathrooms and more. There will be something for the whole family including face painting, corn hole, food, and balloon artists. Tickets must be purchased in cash at the door. Adults are $5 and children 12 and under are free. Find more info here.

Today’s Bride Akron Wedding Show

Grab your mom, sister, maid of honor, and fiancé and head to the John S. Knight Center Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the Today’s Bride Akron Wedding Show. Get inspired by galleries and fashion shows and talk to wedding professionals from all bridal areas. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Friday Fish Fries

Enjoy a fish dinner! With Lent season comes fish fry Fridays and we've made finding a fish dinner easy with our 2023 Fish Fry guide.

Imposters Main Stage Sketch Show

Imposters Theater has a new home in Ohio City and will celebrate with its first sketch show. According to their site, Imposters Theater is the "home for improv, sketch, alternative comedy, and other nonsense". The show is Saturday at 7 p.m. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Winter Warmer Fest 2023

The 16th annual Winter Warmer Fest is presented by the Ohio Craft Brewers Association and will be March 3-4 at the Windows on the River. Enjoy live music, food trucks and over fifty Ohio Breweries. General admission includes twenty samples of beer and a souvenir glass. Buy tickets and find more info here.

38th Annual Firematic Flea Market

The Western Reserve Fire Museum and Education Center is hosting the 38th Annual Firematic Flea Market at the Cleveland Fire Training Academy Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be t-shirts, patches, books, toys, photographs, extinguishers and more. Admission is $5 at the door. Find more info here.

Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic

The first ever Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic presented by Global Transport will be at the FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday, March 4 at 1:00 p.m. The Monsters will take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the "first outdoor professional hockey game in Cleveland," the event site says. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Orchids Forever 2023

Get a taste of Spring at the Cleveland Botanical Garden's display of over 100 different types of exotic orchids and more than 3,000 flowers from all over the world at Orchids Forever. The show is happening now until March 12. Buy tickets and find more info here.

The Disney Immersive Experience

From now until mid-April, audiences at the Disney Animation Immersive Experience will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them. Disney films old and new will be on display in this super cool-looking exhibit. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Van Aken District Indoor Winter Market

Find over 20 local farms, bakers and artists at the indoor winter market happening Saturdays now until March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Van Aken Market Hall in Shaker Heights. Find more info here.

Skiing at Snow Trails

Skiing in Ohio?! Yes! Mansfield to be exact. Snow Trails Ski Resort is the first commercial ski area in Ohio fit with 19 total trails, snowmaking capabilities to keep the trails snowy, classes for beginners and more. Plan your trip and find out more info here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.