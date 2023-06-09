Moulin Rouge the Musical, our festival guide and more; things to do in NEO this weekend, June 9-11

There’s no shortage of activities to fill your itinerary this weekend. Check out our festival guide for Parade the Circle, the Rib N Rock Cook Off and more! After you check out the guide, check out even MORE events happening in Northeast Ohio in the list below.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opens Friday night at the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square and runs until July 2. “Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza,” says the event website. Find tickets and more info here.

Parade the Circle

A beloved Cleveland tradition returns Saturday to Wade Oval. Parade the Circle, presented by the Cleveland Museum of Art and University Circle, is back for the first time since the pandemic. This will be the 31st Parade the Circle after three missed years.

Organizers recommend arriving early. The circle will open at 10 a.m. Saturday for food, beverages, and family games that'll run until 4 p.m., and the parade starts at noon.

Lakewood Alive’s Front Porch Concert Series: Larry Elefante

LakewoodAlive’s Front Porch Concert Series continues this weekend with old-school country and back porch grooves from family band Larry Elefante. Head to the front steps of the Lakewood Public Library Friday at 7 p.m. and enjoy free, live music. Find more info here.

Celebrate Woodhill

Community leader Marilyn Burns has organized Celebrate Woodhill for residents to enjoy food, fun and community Saturday in front of the Woodhill Homes Community Center at 2491 Baldwin Road in Cleveland. The event is from noon to 4 p.m. and will have face painting, balloons, prizes, virtual reality gaming and more.

Free tours on tall ship Schooner Huron Jewel

Head to Fairport Harbor Saturday to tour a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, for free beginning at 10 a.m. While you’re there, you can pay a visit to the Fairport Harbor Marine Museum and Lighthouse. Find more info here.

Brew at the Zoo

The Akron Zoo is having its annual Brew at the Zoo Saturday from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The theme is 70’s Disco Party so put on your boogie shoes for live music by Cold Blue Steele and enjoy the breweries and wineries present. Find more info here.

Ninth Annual Birdtown Picnic at Madison Park

On Saturday, celebrate summer in Lakewood with free food, entertainment and youth activities with the ninth Annual Birdtown Picnic at Madison Park. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Find more info here.

Kamm’s Corners Famers Market

The Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market will be every Sunday beginning June 11 until Oct. 15. For 17 years, the Kamm’s Corners Farmers Market has connected residents to locally grown produce, homemade treats and handmade works. There will be programming on sustainability and kids activities. The market is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located at 16906 Albers Avenue. Find more info here.

Dinosaurs of the Sahara at the Great Lakes Science Center

The Great Lakes Science Center is going back to the prehistoric era with Dinosaurs of the Sahara from May 26 – Sep. 4. Guests will have the opportunity to touch real fossils, admire one-of-a-kind mounted skeletons and flesh models and a 32-foot long-necked Jobaria skeleton. Find more info here.

Bloom! Botanicals & Birdhouses at Cleveland Botanical Garden

From June 9 to Sept. 3 a new exhibit will be at the Botanical Garden, Bloom! Botanicals & Birdhouses. There will be glass art, hundreds of birdhouses, and artwork from Cleveland artist Asia Armour. Find more info here.

Matthew Broussard at Hilarities 4th Street Theatre

Known as a “disgraced financial analyst” turned comedian, Matthew Broussard will be at Hilarities today and tomorrow with his heady, self-effacing and weirdly educational comedy. Find more info and tickets here.

