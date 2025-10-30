O.A.R. to bring Three Decades Tour to Blossom

Have you been a fan of the legendary rock band O.A.R. for 30 years? Get ready to celebrate.

The band is bringing their Three Decades Tour to Northeast Ohio next summer.

They will be making a stop at Blossom Music Center on Sept. 11.

“When we started playing songs together in a basement in Rockville, Maryland in 1996 we had big dreams of being a real deal touring band. We imagined playing our songs throughout the country, living life on the road, telling our stories to the world, “ said frontman Marc Roberge. "The fact we've gotten to live that life for the last 30 years is a testament to the power of our audience. This tour is our way of saying thank you - to every fan who made our dreams come true. We can't wait to see each and every one of you out there on the Three Decades Tour."

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m., with general admission going on sale Nov. 7.

