Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLet's Go NEO

Actions

O.A.R. to bring Three Decades Tour to Blossom

O.A.R.
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Marc Roberge of O.A.R. performs at the Innings Festival at Raymond James Stadium Ground on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
O.A.R.
Posted
and last updated

Have you been a fan of the legendary rock band O.A.R. for 30 years? Get ready to celebrate.

The band is bringing their Three Decades Tour to Northeast Ohio next summer.

They will be making a stop at Blossom Music Center on Sept. 11.

“When we started playing songs together in a basement in Rockville, Maryland in 1996 we had big dreams of being a real deal touring band. We imagined playing our songs throughout the country, living life on the road, telling our stories to the world, “ said frontman Marc Roberge. "The fact we've gotten to live that life for the last 30 years is a testament to the power of our audience. This tour is our way of saying thank you - to every fan who made our dreams come true. We can't wait to see each and every one of you out there on the Three Decades Tour."

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m., with general admission going on sale Nov. 7.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.