Oh, hello, September! Here are some things to do in Northeast Ohio this Labor Day weekend

CLEVELAND — September is here, but summer is not over…yet! Check out our list of interesting things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Cleveland National Air Show

Meet a hero, jump into the cockpit or help pack a parachute to explore aviation at the Cleveland National Air Show. The show featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be this weekend at the Burke Lakefront Airport.

When: Sept. 3-5

Where: Burke Lakefront Airport

More info

The Made in Ohio Festival

Annually, the Hale Farm & Village in Bath hosts The Made in Ohio Festival. The festival features local restaurants, artisans and all things Hale Farm. Vendors include jewelry artists, soap and lotion makers, glass artists, cavers and a variety of unique crafters.

When: Sept. 2 -4

Where: Hale Farm & Village

More info

Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners

Have you made it to a Guardians game this season? The weather is perfect for enjoying a night at Progressive Field, and the team is offering discounted tickets to select games. Here are the games for this weekend:

Friday, Sept. 2 at 7:10 p.m. - Sugardale Dollar Dog Night

Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7:15 p.m. - Fireworks and Night on the Town

Sunday, Sept. 4 at 2;40 p.m. - Kids Fun Day

Bob Levey HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Indians attempts to field a pop fly against the Houston Astros during Game One of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 5, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

When: catch a Guardians game now until Oct. 5

Where: Progressive Field

More info

2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic

Every Labor Day weekend two HBCU football teams face off at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. This year, the game will feature Central State University and Winston-Salem State University. There is a weekend full of events to enjoy before the game — a college fair Thursday, Red Carpet Affair on Friday and Fun Fest and Habitat for Humanity day of service on Saturday.

When: Sept. 1-4

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

More info

2022 Blossom Music Festival: The Sound Of Music

The Akron Symphony Orchestra will perform the treasured musical, "The Sound of Music," on the Blossom stage. Pack a picnic and the entire family out to enjoy one of the most popular musicals of all time.

Blossom Music Center | Cleveland Orchestra.

When: Sept. 3-4

Where: Blossom Music Center

More info

Geauga County Fair

The Geauga County Fair is celebrating it's 200th fair and is Ohio's oldest, continuous fair. There is so much to do in Burton this Labor Day weekend. There are demonstrations, contests, shows, fair food, entertainment and amusement rides. Find the jam-packed schedule here.

When: Aug. 31 - Sept. 5

Where: 14373 N Cheshire St.

More info

Cleveland Oktoberfest

It's not October, but Oktoberfest is here! Enjoy European heritage with live music and cultural performances. There will also be the 5K Bier Run, Wiener Dog Races, Miss Oktoberfest and of course, lots of food.

When: Sept. 2-5 & Sept. 9 -10

Where: Berea Fairgrounds

More info

Kids' Art Fest in the Park at Tower City

Your young Picasso will enjoy this one. Take the kiddos down to Skylight Park at Tower City to create works of art. Activities will include watercolor painting, virtual-reality doodling, clay sculpting, foil embossing, caricature artists, Cleveland Association of Black Storytellers and face painters.

When: Saturday, Sept. 3

Where: Tower City Skylight Park

More info

Candlelight Open Air: A Tribute to Adele

Enjoy the beauty of nature as the Listeso String Quartet brings the soulful sounds of Adele to life. This magical experience will take place under the gentle glow of candlelight at the Great Lawn at the Cleveland History Center.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP FILE - Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

When: Friday, Sept. 2

Where: The Great Lawn at the Cleveland History Center

More info

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.