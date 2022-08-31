Oh, hello, September! Here are some things to do in Northeast Ohio this Labor Day weekend

CLEVELAND — September is here, but summer is not over…yet! Check out our list of interesting things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend.
Cleveland National Air Show
Meet a hero, jump into the cockpit or help pack a parachute to explore aviation at the Cleveland National Air Show. The show featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be this weekend at the Burke Lakefront Airport.
When: Sept. 3-5
Where: Burke Lakefront Airport
More info
The Made in Ohio Festival
Annually, the Hale Farm & Village in Bath hosts The Made in Ohio Festival. The festival features local restaurants, artisans and all things Hale Farm. Vendors include jewelry artists, soap and lotion makers, glass artists, cavers and a variety of unique crafters.
When: Sept. 2 -4
Where: Hale Farm & Village
More info
Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners
Have you made it to a Guardians game this season? The weather is perfect for enjoying a night at Progressive Field, and the team is offering discounted tickets to select games. Here are the games for this weekend:
- Friday, Sept. 2 at 7:10 p.m. - Sugardale Dollar Dog Night
- Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7:15 p.m. - Fireworks and Night on the Town
- Sunday, Sept. 4 at 2;40 p.m. - Kids Fun Day
When: catch a Guardians game now until Oct. 5
Where: Progressive Field
More info
2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic
Every Labor Day weekend two HBCU football teams face off at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. This year, the game will feature Central State University and Winston-Salem State University. There is a weekend full of events to enjoy before the game — a college fair Thursday, Red Carpet Affair on Friday and Fun Fest and Habitat for Humanity day of service on Saturday.
When: Sept. 1-4
Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
More info
2022 Blossom Music Festival: The Sound Of Music
The Akron Symphony Orchestra will perform the treasured musical, "The Sound of Music," on the Blossom stage. Pack a picnic and the entire family out to enjoy one of the most popular musicals of all time.
When: Sept. 3-4
Where: Blossom Music Center
More info
Geauga County Fair
The Geauga County Fair is celebrating it's 200th fair and is Ohio's oldest, continuous fair. There is so much to do in Burton this Labor Day weekend. There are demonstrations, contests, shows, fair food, entertainment and amusement rides. Find the jam-packed schedule here.
When: Aug. 31 - Sept. 5
Where: 14373 N Cheshire St.
More info
Cleveland Oktoberfest
It's not October, but Oktoberfest is here! Enjoy European heritage with live music and cultural performances. There will also be the 5K Bier Run, Wiener Dog Races, Miss Oktoberfest and of course, lots of food.
When: Sept. 2-5 & Sept. 9 -10
Where: Berea Fairgrounds
More info
Kids' Art Fest in the Park at Tower City
Your young Picasso will enjoy this one. Take the kiddos down to Skylight Park at Tower City to create works of art. Activities will include watercolor painting, virtual-reality doodling, clay sculpting, foil embossing, caricature artists, Cleveland Association of Black Storytellers and face painters.
When: Saturday, Sept. 3
Where: Tower City Skylight Park
More info
Candlelight Open Air: A Tribute to Adele
Enjoy the beauty of nature as the Listeso String Quartet brings the soulful sounds of Adele to life. This magical experience will take place under the gentle glow of candlelight at the Great Lawn at the Cleveland History Center.
When: Friday, Sept. 2
Where: The Great Lawn at the Cleveland History Center
More info
