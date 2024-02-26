Ohio's own John Legend to perform with the Cleveland Orchestra this summer

The summer of concerts continues with Ohio's own John Legend teaming up with the Cleveland Orchestra for a concert this summer.
This will be the first time Legend performs with the Cleveland Orchestra.
The concert will take place on Aug. 8 at Blossom Music Center.
Tickets go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m.
