Ohio's own John Legend to perform with the Cleveland Orchestra this summer

WEWS
Posted at 12:00 PM, Feb 26, 2024
The summer of concerts continues with Ohio's own John Legend teaming up with the Cleveland Orchestra for a concert this summer.

This will be the first time Legend performs with the Cleveland Orchestra.

The concert will take place on Aug. 8 at Blossom Music Center.

Tickets go on sale March 1 at 10 a.m.

