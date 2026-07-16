OPA! St. Paul Greek Fest in North Royalton returns for multiple days of fun and food

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — One of Northeast Ohio’s most beloved and popular summer traditions is back.

St. Paul Greek Orthodox Church is ready to welcome thousands of visitors as its annual Greek Fest returns with four days of authentic Greek cuisine, live entertainment and cultural experiences.

The festival kicks off Thursday at 4 p.m. and continues Friday through Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. each day.

Guests can enjoy a wide variety of homemade Greek favorites, including gyros, souvlaki, baklava and other traditional pastries.

Organizers say many of the recipes have been passed down through generations, and they have been preparing behind the scenes for months.

Beyond the cuisine, visitors can experience live Greek music, performances by the St. Paul Hellenic Dancers, shopping with specialty vendors, a beer garden and guided tours of the church to learn more about the Greek Orthodox faith and the parish’s history in the community.

Church leaders say the annual festival serves as one of the parish’s largest fundraisers while also providing an opportunity to share Greek culture and hospitality.

For those who want to enjoy the food at home, carryout is available throughout the festival.

Organizers also say there is plenty of parking and shuttle service for guests.

St. Paul Greek Orthodox Church is located along Wallings Road in North Royalton.

You can find more information here.