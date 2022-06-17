Pickle Bill's offers delicious seafood, eye-catching decor and a floating bar

GRAND RIVER, Ohio — Out on the Grand River is a lobster house that gives you lots to eat and see.

Pickle Bill's Lobster House was founded by Jerry Powell more than 40 years ago. The name came from the comic persona of actor and comedian W.C. Fields, who was famous for always being “pickled.”

On the inside of the seafood house, you’ll find extensive, eclectic, nautical décor.

“I never knew what was going to be in my garage or the trunk of my car,” said Marianne Powell, Jerry’s wife.

Once you get past the decoration, you’ll hear and smell the kitchen, where they are cooking up their popular fried dough and cinnamon butter, along with their all-you-can-eat Alaskan snow crab. You can’t forget one of their best sellers, the lobster, along with so much more.

On the outside of Pickle Bill's, the fun continues with their extensive patio seating and barge.

“The barge is unique only to us. It's a bar in the round and we serve cocktails on the barge, and it will open tomorrow at one o'clock,” said Powell.

Right now, construction is taking place to bring the floating barge back to life once again.

“The barge has floated away three times due to ice and flooding; last winter it took on water. But it gets resurrected. This is his fourth life,” said Powell.

The last thing you’ll spot is articles on the wall from over the years, including pictures of Jerry himself. Marianne’s Husband Jerry passed away 16 months ago, so for her, Pickle Bill's is more than a restaurant. It’s home.

Pickle Bill's is open Thursday through Sunday.

