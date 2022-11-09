Serving up soul and loyalty to Cleveland customers — Independent Restaurant Week features 50+ local businesses

CLEVELAND — Midway through Cleveland's Independent Restaurant week, spots like Zanzibar Soul Fusion Downtown are serving up unique dishes to the greater Cleveland area.

"We got our namesake because of the styles of the food that we serve, as well as the culture that we try to bring in," said John Russell, the Executive Chef for Zanzibar.

Even with tasty food and a new culture to try, many restaurants are in need of extra business after the pandemic.

"It's definitely been a struggle to try and find quality products but also something that's not going to break the bank," he said.

According to the Nation's Restaurant News Reports, 49% of small businesses nationwide couldn't pay their October rent due to those same ongoing issues.

"Larger chain restaurants have taken a 27-26% increase in pricing. Your smaller restaurants, out of a loyalty to you and loyalty to their city have not done that, [and] inflation is running 13 to 17%," said Laurie Torres, the owner of Mallorca Restaurant and the President of the Cleveland Independence of Restaurants.

Torres says independently-owned places like hers and others featured throughout the week offer a service tailored towards a customer that can't be beaten by national chains.

"I always say that restaurants offer a service, but your local independent restaurant offers your personality," she said. "That's the personality of your city. And those are the restaurants you want to protect."

Over 50 local restaurants in Cleveland are offering a three-course meal for $36 including tip throughout the week. To see the list, click here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.