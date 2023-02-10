Skiing and other cool things to do in Northeast Ohio, Feb. 10-12

This weekend will be dry (for the most part) so get out and enjoy it with one of these cool things to do this weekend.

Skiing at Snow Trails

Skiing in Ohio?! Yes! Mansfield to be exact. Snow Trails Ski Resort is the first commercial ski area in Ohio fit with 19 total trails, snowmaking capabilities to keep the trails snowy, classes for beginners and more. Plan your trip and find out more info here.

Women in Science Family Day

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is "inspiring the next generation of female scientists" with Women in Science Family Day Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Female scientists will share their journeys to careers in STEM. Programming includes planetarium shows, activities in the science lab, animal presentations and more. Find tickets and more info here.

Lake Erie Folk Fest

Back for its 7th year is the Lake Erie Folk Fest at the Shore Cultural Centre on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. Enjoy a wide variety of music styles from bluegrass to ballads with concerts, workshops and presentations. Find tickets and more info here.

WinterLand Super Saturday

There will be dozens of interactive events to enjoy throughout downtown Cleveland this Saturday. The Downtown Cleveland Trolley will be free from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to provide transportation between the many events being offered including Ice Fest, Valentine's Skate + Date, ballroom dance demonstrations, a family scavenger hunt and more. Find a full schedule of the day's events here.

Ice Fest at North Coast Harbor

Live ice carving demos, immersive ice sculptures on display, ice bars and more await you at the Ice Fest at North Coast Harbor Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The free event will be held at Voinovich Bicentennial Park. Find a schedule of events and more info here.

Cleveland Beerfest

Sample over 150 local and craft beers at the Cleveland Beerfest happening Feb. 10 -11 at the Huntington Convention Center. Craft wineries and distilleries will also be in attendance. Find tickets and more info here.

The Disney Animation Immersive Experience

From now until mid-April, audiences at the Disney Animation Immersive Experience will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them. Disney films old and new will be on display in this super cool-looking exhibit. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Bright Nights

The K&D Group presents Winterland Downtown Cleveland: Bright Nights, a pop-up fire pit experience around Cleveland this winter. The next pop-up is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the US Bank Plaza. There will be live music, cocktails to purchase and free s'mores kits with registration. Register and find more info here.

Van Aken District Indoor Winter Market

Find over 20 local farms, bakers and artists at the indoor winter market happening Saturdays now until March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Van Aken Market Hall in Shaker Heights. Find more info here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.