FORECAST: Back to reality with seasonable temps to finish the workweek

CLEVELAND — Much calmer today... Still breezy but gusts should stay under 30mph. That means it'll only have minor impacts on our day. The bigger impact is the cold. We're cooling into the middle 30s this afternoon with wind chills in the 20s. We'll need the coats again today.

And again tonight. We're dipping into the 20s before a MUCH nicer weekend. Plan on sun and temps near 40 Saturday with middle 40s Sunday. We're not talking rain again until the middle of next week. Enjoy it!

What To Expect:

Dropping temps Friday

A few rain or snow showers Friday afternoon

A chilly Saturday

Slowly rebounding



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Mostly cloudy & colder with isolated snow showers. | High: 35º

Saturday: Cloud/sun mix. Cold. | High: 40º

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Mild. | High: 46º

Monday: Some sun. Mild.| High: 52º

Valentine's Day: Partly Cloudy. Above average. | High: 54º

Wednesday: Warming back up!| High: 63º

