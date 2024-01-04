Something for everyone to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Jan. 5-7

According to theNews 5 meteorologist team, the first weekend of the year will feel seasonable with temperatures in the mid-30s and a few mixed showers. In other words, it's winter in Cleveland, and surely you won't let that stop you from checking out one of these cool events happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend, right? Right.

The Rink at Wade Oval

Now until Sunday, Feb. 25, go ice skating on fresh ice at The Rink at Wade Oval. Don't know how to ice skate? No problem! Free lessons will take place every Saturday at noon. The best part is you don't have to register, you can just show up. Find more info here.

The 7th Annual 50 First Jokes

"50-ish" comics are breaking out their first jokes of the new year at the 7th Annual 50 First Jokes at Hilarities Sunday. Buy tickets and find more info here.

Grog Shop's Annual Free Weekend

This weekend, there is no cost to attend live music at the Grog Shop. Starting Jan. 4 through Sunday, Jan. 7, music lovers can enjoy a variety of music, from Indie to Heavy to Hip-Hop, at no charge. Find more info here.

Glass Bubble Friday Date Night

The Glass Bubble Project is hosting a date night every Friday night. Participants can make stemless wine glasses, beer mugs or whatever else they'd like to create while enjoying food, wine, beer or pop. Find more info here.

Tobogganing at the Cleveland Metroparks

Now through late February, weather permitting, toboggan season is open at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation. There's a lot to know before you go, find it all out here.

Champions of Magic

This team of magicians will leave you stunned this weekend. Champions of Magic is Jan. 6 & 7 at the Playhouse Square's Mimi Ohio Theatre. "The Champions Of Magic cast present incredible interactive magic, a daring escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage, and a finale beyond explanation," says the event's website. Buy tickets and find more info here.

