Spring is in full swing! Things to do in NEO this weekend, March 1 - April 2

Spring is in full swing! There's something for everyone on this list of things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend!

North Union Farmers Market

Every Saturday, from April 1 to December, head to Crocker Park for the North Union Farmers Market, presented by Westland Heating, Air Conditioning & Plumbing. This outdoor farmers’ market will offer fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods, cheeses, and more. The market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more info here.

StoryWalk Stroll & the Easter bunny

Also at Crocker Park is a unique reading adventure, the StoryWalk Stroll invites the whole family to dive into “Over in the Meadow” by Ezra Jack Keats. Pages of the classic Appalachian counting rhyme book will be inside and outside several businesses in Crocker Park. The stroll begins at Buy Buy Baby and ends at Graeter’s.

There will be free photos with the Easter Bunny at the North Union Farmer’s Market on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information on the StoryWalk, including start times, here.

Cleveland Botanical Garden Presents: House Plants!

From March 31 – May 21 the Cleveland Botanical Garden will have an assortment of house plants on display to help you imagine how you might accent your home. Plants will also be for sale. Find more info here.

Celebrate Spring Wine Pairing

Gervasi Vineyard is celebrating Spring with a wine pairing. Try their award-winning wines with various food pairings. Find more info here.

Comedian Jo Koy

Comedian Jo Koy will bring his world tour to Cleveland Sunday, April 2 at the Connor Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Find tickets and more info here.

Listen to live music



Raspberries Hits & Other Rock Gems tonight at 8 p.m. at the Music Box Supper Club, more info here.

tonight at 8 p.m. at the Music Box Supper Club, more info here. Smooth Jazz & Wine with Hubb’s Groove tonight at 8 p.m. at Indigo Luxe, more info here.

tonight at 8 p.m. at Indigo Luxe, more info here. Carole King Tribute by Home Again tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. at the Music Box Supper Club, more info here.

tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. at the Music Box Supper Club, more info here. Hairball ROCKS tomorrow at 8 p.m. at TempleLive Cleveland, more info here.

tomorrow at 8 p.m. at TempleLive Cleveland, more info here. Disney Brunch with Disney cover band, the Little Mermen, Sunday at noon at the Music Box Supper Club. More info here.

Spring Discovery Days at the Greater Cleveland Aquarium

According to their website, the Greater Cleveland Aquarium is “inviting guests to stop and appreciate some of the smaller species with contests, daily animal encounters, and activities.” Northeast Ohio traveling animal educator, Nora the Explorer, will hold an exhibit on select Thursdays, allowing guests to learn and even touch some of the small sea creatures. Spring Discovery Days are happening now, find more info here.

Friday Fish Fries

Enjoy a fish dinner! With Lent season comes fish fry Fridays and we've made finding a fish dinner easy with our 2023 Fish Fry guide.

The Disney Immersive Experience

From now until mid-May, audiences at the Disney Animation Immersive Experience will feel like they’ve entered the incredible worlds of beloved Disney characters and become one with them. Disney films old and new will be on display in this super cool-looking exhibit. Buy tickets and find more info here.

