The best Halloween displays in Northeast Ohio in 2025
Spooky season is here, and so are amazing decorations at homes across Northeast Ohio. Have incredible decorations? Email a photo to webstaff@wews.com.
343 North Arlington Street in Akron.Photo by: Diana Tisch 781 Wildflower Drive in North CantonPhoto by: Tony Biviano 1672 Edgefield Road in Lyndhurst.Photo by: Joann Johnson 133 West Sunset Drive in RittmanPhoto by: The Funeral on Sunset Nightmare on NetherwoodPhoto by: Madison Zorko 5735 Creekside LanePhoto by: Susie Hetzel and Shel Bielozer 432 knollwood avePhoto by: Alex Lohr