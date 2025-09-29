Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The best Halloween displays in Northeast Ohio in 2025

Spooky season is here, and so are amazing decorations at homes across Northeast Ohio. Have incredible decorations? Email a photo to webstaff@wews.com.

Akron 343 North Arlington Street in Akron.Photo by: Diana Tisch North Canton 781 Wildflower Drive in North CantonPhoto by: Tony Biviano Lyndhurst 1672 Edgefield Road in Lyndhurst.Photo by: Joann Johnson Wadsworth 133 West Sunset Drive in RittmanPhoto by: The Funeral on Sunset Perry Township Nightmare on NetherwoodPhoto by: Madison Zorko North Ridgeville 5735 Creekside LanePhoto by: Susie Hetzel and Shel Bielozer Tallmadge 432 knollwood avePhoto by: Alex Lohr

