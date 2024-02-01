The Great Big Home + Garden Show and more; things to do this weekend in NEO, Feb. 2-4

Well, hello, February! You might be asking yourself, what fun activities does the month of love have in store for Northeast Ohioans? Look no further, a list of cool things to do that might pique your interest is below.

The Great Big Home + Garden Show

Home improvement season will be here before you know it. Get a head start on your next home project with displays to inspire and experts to give information. The Great Big Home + Garden Show will be at the I-X Center Feb. 2 - 11. Find tickets and more info here.

Mamma Mia!

Head to the Playhouse Square's Connor Palace for the smash hit musical Mamma Mia! "A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!" says the event's website. Find more info and tickets here.

Cleveland's annual Pierogi Week

Calling all Pierogi lovers! Now until Feb. 4, Head to one of many restaurants and enjoy three pierogi for $8. News 5's Courtney Shaw put together a list of restaurants here.

Lake Erie Folk Fest

The 8th Annual Lake Erie Folk Fest will be on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Thwing Center at the Case Western Reserve University. During the day, enjoy a free day of music workshops, jams, and mini-concerts, and at night, enjoy a concert filled with music and dancing. Find more info here.

Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Experience the excitement of the ballroom dancing seen on the hit show Dancing with the Stars up close and personal on Sunday, Feb. 4, at MGM Northfield Park. "The tour delivers an unforgettable night of electrifying dance performances from world-renowned dancers who topped the leaderboard, including Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart," says the event website. Find more info and tickets here.

Bright Nights

The K&D Group presents Winterland Downtown Cleveland: Bright Nights, a pop-up fire pit experience around Cleveland this winter. The next pop-up is Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the US Bank Plaza. There will be live music, cocktails to purchase, and free s'mores kits with registration. Register and find more info here.

Van Aken District Indoor Winter Market

Find over 20 local farms, bakers, and artists at the indoor winter market happening Saturdays now until March 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Van Aken Market Hall in Shaker Heights. Find more info here.

The Rink at Wade Oval

Now until Sunday, Feb. 25, go ice skating on fresh ice at The Rink at Wade Oval. Don't know how to ice skate? No problem! Free lessons will take place every Saturday at noon. The best part is you don't have to register. You can just show up. Find more info here.

Tobogganing at the Cleveland Metroparks

Now through late February, weather permitting, toboggan season is open at The Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation. There's a lot to know before you go, find it all out here.

