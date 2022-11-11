The largest independent bookstore In Cleveland has thousands of books calling your name

CLEVELAND — Everyone has their hobby of choice to relax and unwind — some watch a movie or maybe have a glass wine, but there are many who simply just love a good book.

On the border of Cleveland and Shaker Heights, they have the perfect spot for those readers — it’s the largest independent bookstore in the city, known as Loganberry Books.

A book can mean many things, simply a story, a source of knowledge, and for some, it brings back memories.

“I think most people who are readers can remember books from their earliest memories, and that's why it's such an integral part of your existence. There's just something about finding an old book that you remember as a child that takes you back to the feeling of being a child, said Harriett Logan, the owner of Loganberry Books.

Logan has always loved the words on the page, which is why she decided to open Loganberry books 28 years ago. Now she’s got more than 110,000 books with some rare, new and old from every genre one could imagine.

As the largest independent bookstore in Cleveland, they're celebrating 28 years in business and the people who travel from all over just to shop there.

“What’s not to love about a bookstore filled with old books and new books?” said one shopper.

For Logan, it’s not about selling novels, instead, it's providing those memories.

“I like to think of a bookstore as a third place, which is that special social place that is not work or home, but where you often frequent and feel at home and feel a part of your community,” said Logan.

It's also reminding people of the power of a good read.

"Books are a lost art and we're losing that art. I’m happy they are here and almost at 30. I hope they are here forever,” said another shopper.

