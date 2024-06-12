Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: June 14-16

Sunday marks Father's Day, and there are tons of things happening around town that you can do to celebrate.

Here are six things happening around Northeast Ohio this weekend:

Juneteenth Festival

The holiday may not be until next week, but East Akron is already celebrating. On Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., head to Joy Park to listen to live music, play basketball and more. Click here for more information.

Catch a comedy show

Adam Ferrara from BBC's Top Gear US will be in town this weekend. You can catch one of his shows at Hilarities throughout the weekend. Click here for more information.

Attend a concert

A band you may have heard of called the Rolling Stones is playing in Cleveland at Browns Stadium on Saturday. You can still get tickets for the low price of $113. Click here for more information.

RELATED: Rolling Stones announce Cleveland summer show

Crooked River Festival

Festival season is well underway in Northeast Ohio, and this weekend is no exception. Head to Hale Farm in Bath on Saturday or Sunday for the annual Crooked River Festival. Click here for more information.

Go to the aquarium

Yes, you could do this literally any day of the year, but this weekend, dads get $5 off. The aquarium will have caregiver-themed trivia and be open for extended hours. Click here for more information.

Go to one of the best car shows around

The 66th annual Classic, Antique and Collector Car Show at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens takes place on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more information.