7:30 PM: Akron Mayor hosts press conference about this weekend's public events

Friday night's concert at Lock 3 Park will be canceled due to concerns from Akron City Council members.

Friday evening, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik will host a press conference to speak about other events happening over the weekend.

Watch the 7:30 p.m. conference in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

This is coming almost two weeks after a shooting occurred at a birthday party in Akron.

During the party, 28 people were shot, including one 27-year-old man who was killed, Akron Police said.

No arrests have been made yet in connection to the shooting, Akron Police said.

