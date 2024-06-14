7:30 PM: Akron Mayor hosts press conference about this weekend's public events

Friday night's concert at Lock 3 Park will be canceled due to concerns from Akron City Council members.
Friday evening, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik will host a press conference to speak about other events happening over the weekend.
This is coming almost two weeks after a shooting occurred at a birthday party in Akron.
During the party, 28 people were shot, including one 27-year-old man who was killed, Akron Police said.
No arrests have been made yet in connection to the shooting, Akron Police said.
