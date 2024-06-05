2 PM: Akron officials to provide update on party shooting that left 1 dead, 24 injured

Officials in Akron will be hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to provide an update on their investigation into a party shooting that left one dead and 24 injured.

According to officials, there is no vehicle description or information on those involved at this time.

Officials plan to provide an update on the status of some of the victims who were injured during the shooting.

What happened?

A street party in Akron on Saturday night turned deadly, leaving 25 people injured by gunfire, including a 27-year-old man who is dead and two people who are in critical condition.

Police chief Brian Harding said the shooting appeared to be a drive-by at a birthday party at Kelly and 8th avenues that had spilled into the street.

Around 10 p.m., police said they went to a private residence where the birthday party was occurring. About 200 revelers were present, loud and shooting fireworks, and police asked them to disperse from the street because of motor vehicle traffic.

Between 10 p.m. and midnight, people returned to the party, say police, and a little after midnight, police said they started receiving calls about shots fired.

At the scene, police said they found two handguns and multiple types of shell casings, including casings from a rifle.

Police said there were at least 35 shell casings, which matches what a News 5 journalist on the scene saw just after the shooting.

Video captured by News 5 Photographer Mike Vielhaber shows police and 38 evidence markers on the ground.

Akron police processing evidence at overnight shooting scene

Police said they do not know the number of shooters at this time and have not identified any suspects.

No arrests have been made.

On Monday morning, authorities identified the 27-year-old fatal shooting victim as Lateris Cook of Akron.

