Thousands of mums blooming for Barberton's 32nd Mum Fest

BARBERTON, Ohio — For more than 30 years, in Barberton, they have been creating beautiful mum art for their Mum Festival and this year's theme is patriotic and colorful just like, one of their volunteers.

In the middle of downtown Barberton, color and mums aren’t' lacking and neither are volunteers.

“I’m 93, whether I like it or not,” said Laddi Davis a Mum Fest volunteer.

Davis is one of the dozens of volunteers that has been helping put together the festival for years. He's a career veteran that served 23 years in the army and now mums fill up his time.

The festival has been going on since late 1987, it was originally created to celebrate the city's anniversary. Now, they plan year-round for one weekend filled with mums.

During the festival, they offer a list of things including entertainment, shopping and of course lots of mums.

“This year it's 12,600 mums,” said another longtime volunteer, Bob Humm.

But these aren't just randomly placed; during their planning, they come up with a theme.

“The theme this year is red, white and blue,” said Humm.

They design it, map it out and finally they have a masterpiece. It’s a picture made up of nothing but Mums.

The festival will be held Saturday and Sunday in the middle of downtown Barberton. It’s completely free, but they will be selling mums to raise money.

