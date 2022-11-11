Veteran's Day, Nikki Giovanni and fundraisers: things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Nov. 11-13

CLEVELAND — You may need to bundle up this weekend, but that doesn't mean there aren't still great events for you to get out and enjoy. Here are a few things happening in Northeast Ohio you might be interested in.

Veteran’s Day concert

Party with a purpose at a Veteran’s Day concert Saturday at the Lorain Palace Theatre at 7 p.m. featuring country music singer John Rich of Big & Rich. Proceeds from the concert will go to support the veteran’s organization The Travis Mills Foundation. Find more information

here.

Fill-a-Cruiser

For the ninth year in a row, the Mentor Police Department will host its Fill-a-Cruiser Food Drive Sunday beginning at 11:00 a.m. Thanks to the generosity of the community in prior years 20 vehicles have been filled and almost $15,000 in cash donations to help those in need. Donations will be accepted at the Giant Eagle on Tyler Boulevard in Mentor. Find more information here.

Cleveland Metroparks Veterans Day 5k

Bundle up and hit the pavement to support veterans at the Cleveland Metroparks Veterans Day 5k presented by CrossCountry Mortgage. Registration is open until Saturday morning at 8:30 am. Registration includes a custom race shirt, a medal for all, and refreshments after the race. Find more information here.

Tranquil Acres Tea Party Fundraiser

The Brightbill Family is facing the unfathomable, two of their three daughters have been diagnosed with cancer. In an effort to support the family, Tranquil Acres horse rescue in Wellington is hosting a Tea Party fundraiser on Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m. There will of course be tea and cooking but there will also be horse carriage rides, face painting, craft tables, princess visits, mini unicorns, food, a visit from Santa, and more. Find more information here.

Nikki Giovanni at Cleveland Public Library Hough Campus grand opening

World-renowned poet Nikki Giovanni will hold a candid conversation at noon at the grand opening of the new Hough Campus in Midtown Cleveland.

Steve Helber/ASSOCIATED PRESS Virginia Tech English Professor, Nikki Giovanni, speaks during closing remarks at a convocation to honor the victims of a shooting rampage at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., Tuesday, April 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The grand opening of the state-of-the-art library will also include a performance from Djapo Cultural Arts Institute, food, and activities for the whole family. Find more information here.

Sub Zero Mission Grand Opening

The public is invited to tour Sub Zero Mission’s new warming center on Sunday beginning at noon. In an effort to ensure “nobody freezes to death in America” Sub Zero looks forward to better serving the homeless community. Find more information here.

RELATED: Community steps up to help as Sub Zero Mission experiences challenges due to inflation

Christmas Craft Boutique

Tis the season to do some shopping. The St. Gabriel Parent Teacher Union has you covered with its annual Christmas Craft Boutique. Om Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Come shop with over 100 inspired artisans! Admission is $4.00 for 18 and older. Students and Veterans are free. Find more information here.

Cavs vs. Timberwolves

The Cavs take on the Timberwolves Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The fellas will be back home Sunday and while they’ve had a couple of losses on the road (they'll beat Golden State Friday night, no worries), there’s nothing like homecourt advantage to rally for a win. Buy tickets here.

Watch live and local news any time:

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.