Watch Now
NewsLet's Go NEO

Actions

Your 2024 guide to trick-or-treat times in Northeast Ohio

Trick-or-treating won’t be allowed in L.A. this Halloween due to COVID-19 risk
Shutterstock
Trick-or-treating won’t be allowed in L.A. this Halloween due to COVID-19 risk
Posted
and last updated

Halloween is just around the corner, which can only mean one thing — it's almost time to dress your child up for trick-or-treating!

According to information from each individual city and township listed below, these are the dates and times for trick-or-treating across the area:

Akron: Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m.

Alliance: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Amherst: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Ashland: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.

Auburn: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Aurora: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Avon: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Avon Lake: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Barberton: Oct.26 from 5-7 p.m.

Bay Village: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Beachwood: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bedford: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Bellville: Oct. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Berea: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Boston Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Brecksville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Brewster: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Brook Park: Oct. 31. from 6-8 p.m.

Brunswick: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Burton Village: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Canal Fulton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Canton Township: Oct. 27 from 3-5 p.m.

Chagrin Falls: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Chardon: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Chester Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Cleveland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Cleveland Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Columbia Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Coventry Township: Oct. 26 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Cuyahoga Falls: Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Eastlake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Euclid: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Fairview Park: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Garfield Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Hartville: Oct. 27 from 3-5 p.m.

Hudson: Oct. 31 from 6-8 pm.

Huron: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Jackson Township: Oct. 27 from 3-5 p.m.

Kent: Oct. 27 from 4-6 p.m.

Lake Township: Oct. 27 from 3-5 p.m.

Lakewood: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Lawrence Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Lexington Township: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Lorain: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Macedonia: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Magnolia: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.

Maple Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Marlboro Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Massillon: Oct. 27 from 3-5 p.m.

Mayfield Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Medina: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mentor: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Mentor-on-the-Lake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Middlefield: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Middleburg Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Minerva: Oct. 31 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Mogadore: Oct. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Navarre: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

New Philadelphia: Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.

North Canton: Oct. 27 from 3-5 p.m.

North Olmsted: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

North Ridgeville: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

North Royalton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Norton: Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m.

Norwalk: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Oakwood Village: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Oberlin: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Olmsted Falls: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Painesville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Parma: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Parma Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Perry Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Plain Township: Oct. 27 from 3-5 p.m.

Port Clinton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Ravenna: Oct. 26 from 3-5 p.m.

Rittman: Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m.

Rocky River: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Sagamore Hills: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Sandusky: Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Shaker Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Sheffield Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Sheffield Village: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Solon: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Stow: Oct. 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Strongsville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Tallmadge: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Tuscarawas Township: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Vermilion: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Wadsworth: Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.

Warrensville Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Wellington: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Westlake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Wickliffe: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Willoughby: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Willoughby Hills: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

Willowick: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

If your city is missing from this list, email courtney.shaw@wews.com with the information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.