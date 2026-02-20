Your 2026 Northeast Ohio Fish Fry Guide

Fish fry season has arrived! For all of you who participate, here is your guide to the best ones in Northeast Ohio.

Cuyahoga County

Sts. Constantine and Helen Cathedral in Cleveland Heights: Every Friday from Feb. 20 until March 27. Click here for more information.

Rustic Grill in Highland Heights: Every Friday from Feb. 20 until April 3. Click here to make a reservation.

St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Mayfield Heights: Every Friday from Feb. 20 until March 20. Click here for more information.

St Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Parma: Every Friday from Feb. 20 until March 27. Click here for more information.

Lorain County

Amherst VFW Post 1662 Auxiliary in Amherst: Every Friday from Feb. 20 until April 3. Click here for more information.

Summit County

Saint Mary in Hudson: Fridays during Lent through March 27. Click here for more information.

Dilly D's Sports Grill in Northfield: Every Friday through Lent, starting Feb. 20 until April 3. Click here for more information.