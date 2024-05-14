1:30 PM: Cleveland firefighters walk to honor fallen Euclid police officer

At 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Cleveland firefighters will be walking from Edgewater Park to the Cleveland Firefighters Memorial to honor slain Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin.

Watch a livestream of the event below:

The walk will begin at the Script sign and end around 3 p.m. at the memorial near the Science Center.

A route has not been announced yet.

According to Cleveland Fire, Euclid police supported them when firefighter Johnny Tetrick died.

Carry the Load, a group that honors the sacrifices of all first responders will be leading the walk.

Derbin's family will hold a wake for him on Friday, May 17, from 3 to 8 p.m. at A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home, 18149 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights.

He was fatally shot in an "ambush" while responding to a disturbance at a home in the 300 block of East 211th Street just before 10 p.m., Saturday.

