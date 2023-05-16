'Carry The Load': Actively honoring the sacrifices of our nation's heroes

Making its way to Dallas, one step at a time. Literally.

“Carry The Load” made its way into Northeast Ohio Monday. It started with a mission to restore the meaning of Memorial Day, but the group has expanded its efforts to include the sacrifices of first responders as well.

Bryce Roland told us, “’Carry The Load’s’ mission is to provide an active way to honor the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes and their families.”

Five teams are spread throughout the country, with the goal of walking about 20,000 miles to Dallas, Texas in 32 days.

The teams will stop periodically, to spread the message and honor local heroes, like Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick, who lost his life in the line of duty last year. The newest class of Cleveland firefighter cadets came to meet ‘Carry The Load’, and honor Tetrick at the Firefighters Memorial.

“They’re always going to know Johnny Tetrick,” Jake Konys from Firefighters Local 93 said. “And they’re going to remember this event every time they come down here and see that name on the wall.”

It’s a very public way to honor something so personal, as Colton Morrow explained: “These people all have families and friends, and they hurt every day…the least we can do is do a little walking, say their names, tell their stories, and keep them alive.”

