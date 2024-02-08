1 arrested after North Canton drive-by shooting

One person has been arrested after a drive-by shooting occurred in North Canton Wednesday afternoon, the North Canton Police Department said.
Around 1:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting at the 300 block of North Main Street, police said.
Upon arrival, police said they found a vehicle with damages to the side at the Sunoco. The victim was found inside the store with no injuries.
Around 6:20 p.m., a 25-year-old man involved in the shooting turned himself in to the police, and he was placed under arrest.
He was booked into the Stark County Jail for the following offenses:
- Two counts of improperly discharging a firearm in a school safety zone
- One count of felonious assault
- One count of inducing panic
- One count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises
Due to the location of the shooting, all North Canton schools were placed on lockdown, police said.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.