1 arrested after North Canton drive-by shooting

One person has been arrested after a drive-by shooting occurred in North Canton Wednesday afternoon, the North Canton Police Department said.

Around 1:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting at the 300 block of North Main Street, police said.

Upon arrival, police said they found a vehicle with damages to the side at the Sunoco. The victim was found inside the store with no injuries.

Around 6:20 p.m., a 25-year-old man involved in the shooting turned himself in to the police, and he was placed under arrest.

He was booked into the Stark County Jail for the following offenses:



Two counts of improperly discharging a firearm in a school safety zone

One count of felonious assault

One count of inducing panic

One count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

Due to the location of the shooting, all North Canton schools were placed on lockdown, police said.