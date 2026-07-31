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1 day left for 'A Home For the Holidays' raffle

"Christmas in July" raffle
A Home for the Holidays
"Christmas in July" raffle
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There is one more day left for the "Christmas in July" promotion as part of this year's "A Home for the Holidays" raffle.

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana teamed up with the Build Trades Foundation for the special promotion for the raffle.

Participants can enter to win a new house by purchasing a $100 ticket.

Tickets purchased between today and tomorrow also enter buyers to win a new Nature Stone floor and a K-Bana from Timan and Company.

To buy a raffle ticket and help grant a wish, CLICK HERE.

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