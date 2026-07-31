1 day left for 'A Home For the Holidays' raffle

There is one more day left for the "Christmas in July" promotion as part of this year's "A Home for the Holidays" raffle.

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana teamed up with the Build Trades Foundation for the special promotion for the raffle.

Participants can enter to win a new house by purchasing a $100 ticket.

Tickets purchased between today and tomorrow also enter buyers to win a new Nature Stone floor and a K-Bana from Timan and Company.

To buy a raffle ticket and help grant a wish, CLICK HERE.