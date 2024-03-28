1 dead, 1 in custody after Lorain shooting Tuesday evening

The Lorain Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday evening.

Lorain Police said officers responded to the area of East 31st Street and Pearl Avenue after receiving numerous calls of gunshots.

Upon arrival, they found a woman who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Lorain Police said.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Lorain Police said.

At the scene, officers were notified that the vehicle of the man allegedly responsible for the shooting was seen near East 21st Street and Access Drive, and additional officers initiated a traffic stop in the area, police said.

During the traffic stop, the alleged man involved in the shooting fled from the vehicle on foot with a handgun, prompting a foot chase, police said.

The man was taken into custody without harm and is being held at the Lorain County Jail, police said.

The incident is still under investigation, and Lorain Police asked anyone with additional information to contact them at 440-204-2105.