1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Stark County apartment

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and a woman is injured after a shooting that took place in Plain Township, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

“We had a female victim who ran out of the apartment and was in need of medical care. She was quickly removed and taken to Aultman Hospital, where she’s being treated for a gunshot wound,” said Stark County Sheriff Eric Weisburn.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., and deputies responded to the 4100 block of Orchard Dale Drive NW for reports of gunshots at an apartment complex.

According to the sheriff's office, when deputies arrived, the man they suspected was in the apartment. The woman found a way to escape the apartment and was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Weisburn said her condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff's office said a child was also in the apartment, but was not injured.

“We also had a child. I do not know the age of the child yet. It was a female child. I believe under the age of 10, who also was able to get out of the apartment on her own,” said Weisburn.

The child managed to get to a neighbor's apartment and has since been reunited with family.

Meanwhile, nearby neighbors like Mackenzie Diehl told News 5 she hid in her apartment until it was safe to come out.

“They were surrounding the building, and then I heard someone say something about top left where my apartment is—one of the cops— and so I was like I don’t want them to think I’m a part of this. So, I called the cops and said this is my name, I’m in this apartment and they said okay, just stay away from the exterior walls and windows,” said Diehl.

At this time, Weisburn said they’re still trying to figure out why this happened, but he said this is an isolated incident and only one apartment was involved.

“It’s a really sick situation. I really hope she’s going to be okay,” said Diehl.

Once the scene cleared, police evacuated the building where the crime had happened to check people’s apartments to see if any bullets had traveled to those units.

“This was a very isolated incident. It was an unfortunate incident that occurred in one apartment,” said Weisburn.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800 or call their anonymous crime tip line at 330-451-3937.

The shooting is under investigation.