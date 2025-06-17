1 dead, 2 injured after altercation leads to stabbing, shots fired at Cleveland Heights home

One woman is dead and two others were injured after shots were fired and a stabbing took place at a Cleveland Heights home on Monday, according to Cleveland Heights Police.

Around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a house on Helmsdale Road for a report of a woman stabbed, followed by gunshots, police said.

Officers discovered three women with critical injuries who were then transported to a nearby hospital, police said. One of the women, a 42-year-old, has since been pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there was an altercation between the three women prior to the incident, police said.

Detectives are investigating, and at this time, police said they are not searching for any suspects.