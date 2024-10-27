1 dead, 2 teens injured during shooting at Halloween party in Akron

Akron police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead and two other teens injured Saturday night during what police believe was a Halloween party.

Around 10:46 p.m., police responded to a home in the 100 block of Paris Avenue and located an 18-year-old woman who was severely injured with a gunshot wound, police said.

Officers located a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl who had also been shot. Both had non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the two ran away from the home after being shot.

All three teens were transported to a nearby hospital, where the 18-year-old was later pronounced dead, police said. The other two are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police said during the party, an unknown man pulled out a handgun and fired shots inside the house, striking the victims.

Officers detained an 18-year-old man after a brief foot chase and recovered a handgun that he tossed while fleeing, police said. However, it is unknown what role, if any, he played in the shooting. He was booked in the Summit County Jail and has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and

obstructing official business.